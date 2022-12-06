Not Available

Micawber is a jovial and loveable optimist, a character lovingly created by Charles Dickens. This is the story of Wilkins Micawber, a proud family man, keen to keep up appearances in the face of adversity to support his loving wife and many children. Living on the breadline, Micawber is ever confident that something will turn up. In the meantime, he supplies an abundance of love and happiness to his family, protecting them from the pressures of the outside world in his own inimitable fashion. As the demands of his numerous creditors, including the ruthless Ezra Chesney escalate, Micawber begins a series of ill-fated careers. The spectacular, funny and poignant adventures of Micawber are superbly captured in this lavish period drama. Made by Yorkshire Television for the ITV Network.