Michael and Michael Have Issues

Not Available

Best friends and collaborators for over 20 years, Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter finally have their own TV show. There's just one problem: they are their own worst enemies. Sketches will be interspersed throughout the narrative thread of each episode. Behind-the-scenes of the show-within-a-show, viewers will get a first hand look at issues, both big (in an attempt to broaden their appeal, the guys turn their show into a frat house spectacle) and small (the two Michaels fight over the approval of a teenage intern writing an article about them for his high school newspaper) that the two misguided stars wrestle with as they confront their own issues of insecurity and jealousy as each attempts to undermine the other.