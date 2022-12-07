Michael Bentine's Potty Time

Not Available

This eccentric series was created by and starred the fourth Goon, Michael Bentine, interacting with a seemingly endless parade of puppets, known as "The Pottys". Together, they took us through a "potted" history of Britain and the world, peered at various myths and legends, and reimagined our literary legacy - from a Potty point of view... Each episode, Michael would step out of his drawing room and into the Potty's miniature realm. We visited Hadrian's Wall, Treasure Island, Sherwood Forest, Frankenstein's Castle, Camelot and beyond. But no matter where we went, numerous Potty encounters, contretemps, debates and debacles would ensue, ensuring that wrongs were righted, history rewritten, and we left suitably reeducated about the world.