Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow

  • Comedy

From the team behind BBC One's Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow travels around Britain visiting six of the UK's most prestigious and iconic venues, unearthing a raft of comedy's brightest new talent and finest comedians en route. In each episode Michael McIntyre introduces a very special guest headline act, plus three of the best stand ups from the UK comedy circuit who are new to a BBC One Saturday night audience. Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow keeps its finger firmly on the pulse of the booming UK comedy scene.

