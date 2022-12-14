Michael Smith's Drivetime

Not Available

Novelist and raconteur Michael Smith explores Britain's modern obsession with cars and driving, as well as seeking to understand the effects it has on our daily lives. Whilst travelling to all corners of the UK, he questions why we love them, what they say about us and whether there is a car out there that even a stubborn non-driver like him could one day fall in love with. The young Geordie kicks off his odyssey by abandoning the cosy familiarity of his beloved London, with its tangible roots and history, to thrust out into the anonymous suburbia that he has christened Drivetime Britain.