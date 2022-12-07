Not Available

Disney's Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is the first computer generated 3-D animation television series to feature the "Sensational Six." Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto star in this series, which focuses on interactivity with its primarily preschool-aged audience to stimulate problem solving. Each episode involves the characters helping its viewers to "solve a specific age-appropriate problem utilizing basic skills, such as identifying shapes and counting through ten." The series uses Playhouse Disney’s "whole child" curriculum of cognitive, social and creative learning opportunities.