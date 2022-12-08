Microkillers

Not Available

Join us to see what happens when Ebola manages to escape from the jungle, carried into the United States inside the body of a soldier home on leave. As the human population expands, previously unknown pathogens are emerging from the equatorial regions that first spawned life on earth. Ebola and Marburg, viruses that tear a body apart from the inside, strike down whole villages in a matter of weeks. We'll see what happens when Ebola manages to escape from the jungle, carried into the United States inside the body of a soldier home on leave. Fascinating graphics take us inside his bloodstream to watch as Ebola rips holes in his capillaries and wreaks havoc on his immune system. The real world outbreak of a new and more lethal form of Marburg provides a nightmarish vision of what could happen if either virus gets out of control.