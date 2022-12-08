Middle of Reality

Not Available

Like Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job on ACID! Hilarious and good for the family. An odd couple detective pairing find themselves sucked between realities, only guided by a talking box and a fear of sheep, they must solve cases in order to return home. One day they are working in a modest office in a place very familiar, the next they are swept into a place that is neither here nor there. (Technically it is here, regardless if it is where or there or whatever.) With the assistance of a less than willing box, Milly, Detective Emmet T. Head and Doctor Detective Almond E. Joy are fast on the trail presented to them by an unknown force. Only time will tell if the "heroes," (term used with extreme flexibility) can find a way to get back to reality or remain trapped in a world they are slaves in.