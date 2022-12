Not Available

"Middle of the Night Show" is a fast-paced reimagining of the late-night comedy talk show that brings it out of the studio and onto the streets of New York City. Each night the show's crew and live band crash the hotel room of an unsuspecting celebrity who is forced to host a talk show on the spot without any preparation and on very little sleep. CollegeHumor's Brian Murphy serves as the celebrity's co-host and guide throughout the evening.