In "Midnight Feast,” New York’s Chelsea Market sets the stage for a late-night culinary showdown between some of the hottest chefs in the country. Three professional chefs are given exclusive, after-hours access to Chelsea Market, and will have free rein to use any ingredient found in the famous food hall. From creating the ultimate feast they would want to consume on their last night on earth to whipping up a dish they think will guarantee a “successful” evening of romance to creating inventive meals that are meant to be eaten without silverware. By the end of the night, the winner walks away with a cash prize, while the losers walk away paying their own tabs. Chef and restaurateur, Spike Mendelsohn, serves as host and head judge. Kat Odell, editorial producer of eater.com, and John DeLucie, chef and restaurateur, also serve as judges.