Not Available

Tokura Takashi (Oda Yuji) is a talented and somewhat arrogant surgeon who is recruited to work for a private hospital run by the secretive Izumida family. Through an odd series of events, he finds himself in the company of Misuzawa Yukiko, a detective, who has some issues of her own. As the story unfolds, Tokura finds himself embroiled in Izumida family and police matters. What do he, the Izumidas, and Misuzawa all have in common...? -Jdorama.com