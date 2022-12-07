Not Available

"Midori No Hibi", also known as "Midori Days" is a story about a boy and a girl. Not a normal story, however, but one very entertaining story if anything. Seiji, who was known for his "Demon Right Hand" particularly named that for his keen sense of fighting skills and long streak of getting his way by clocking a guy in the face, woke up one morning to find his right hand was now a woman. A girl, rather, and one that loved him so much she had wished so hard to be close to him, she got her wish. Imagine what could transpire if you have a tiny woman for a hand, and you are in high school.