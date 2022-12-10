Not Available

Two NYPD Cops dialogue continuously, debating everything under the sun. Midtown is based on the true cop stories of former NYPD cop turned improv comedian Scott Baker. The show features Scott and Tom Malloy, star of the film Love N' Dancing (Dir: Rob Iscove) and graduate of the famous IoWest Improv Training center in Los Angeles. The series features real cop banter, and is based on situational humor related to being a cop in the NYPD. All of the dialogue is unscripted, and relies only on the improv comedy talents of Baker and Malloy.