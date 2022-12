Not Available

Kashiwagi (Yuki Kashiwagi) has a special ability. When she touches someone, Kashiwagi can see their future romance. But, Kashiwagi doesn't know about romance herself and can't determine whether the scenes she sees is a happy or sad ending. Kashiwagi works at a cafe, which Sano (Shiro Sano) manages and Konno (Hiroki Konno) works as clerk. The cafe is known as the "break-up cafe".