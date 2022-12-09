Not Available

Mighty Cruise Ships documents the most dynamic passenger vessels in the world en route to unbelievably glorious paradise hotspots. A spin-off of the hugely successful Mighty Ships series. The six-episode, 60-minute series ventures to tropical refuges such as French Polynesia and the Great Barrier Reef, the classic waterways and cities of the Baltic Sea, the stunning coastlines of Asia, and the Chilean fjords. Each episode profiles the very best vessel on which to set course for each tantalizing destination…