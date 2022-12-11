Not Available

Mighty Machines is a Canadian children's television show about machines and how they work. It airs on TVO, Treehouse TV and other channels in Canada, including Access in Alberta, the Saskatchewan Communications Network, and Knowledge in British Columbia. It also aired on Discovery Kids in 2005, on Qubo in the U.S., and a French-language version airs on TFO in Ontario and on channels in Quebec. It was nominated for a Gemini Award in 1996 in the category of Best Children's Program or Series. The full series is also available for instant viewing in the U.S. through Netflix and their streaming service.