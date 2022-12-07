Not Available

The show stars Sarah-Jane Honeywell and her puppet side-kick 'Go-Joe'. In each episode two young friends are given the opportunity to become a 'Mighty-Mite' by trying a new activity; from kite-flying to go-karting, drumming to circus skills, skiing to ballroom dancing. Sarah-Jane and Go-Joe take part in the activities with their two young friends, supporting and encouraging them with the new experience. Activities included in the show include: * Go-karting, gymnastics and indoor snow-slope skiing * Ballet and ballroom dancing * Pond dipping, pottery painting and tree-planting * Camping and kite-flying * Circus skills, drumming and skateboarding Mighty-Mites is designed to get children out of the house and trying new activities. It's just bursting with energy!