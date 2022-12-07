Not Available

Mighty Moshin' Emo Rangers is a television show on MTV UK. The show is a parody of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and it also pokes fun at the emo stereotype. Mighty Moshin Emo Rangers is directed by Chris Phillips and Nick Pittom, who both live in Essex, England; sound design is by Dominic Sinacola who lives in Southampton. The show's theme song was performed by local Essex post-hardcore band Fei Comodo. Starting out as a fan-film project that was distributed on YouTube, Google Video and Myspace, the show was quickly picked up by MTV UK in 2006, and has also made its way to the US MTV.