Mihaela și Azorel

Mihaela and Azorel are two characters created by cartoonist Nell Cobar. Mihaela's a blonde girl with ribbons in her hair, which together Azorel puppy goes through all kinds of situations. Several times, even, a mischievous puppy Mihaela distract from teaching, wanting to play with it. The series aired between 1970 and 1980, achieving blockbuster tremendous success. On television it aired Mihaela quarrel before and after it followed Bălănel and Miaunel. Unlike other cartoons of the time, the adventures of the heroine bottom were running the 1001 series (Section initiated even Nell Cobar) daily at 7:20 p.m., after which Telejurnalul. Mihaela had no other voice like cartoon heroes because the series had sold abroad, and thanks voices, vocal complicate things. Music was composed by Margaret Pâslaru. In the early 80's television program was shortened sharply, wiping and the 1001 series to make as much room communist propaganda. Immediately after the Romanian Revolution of 1989, Mihaela reappeared in a monthly magazine of the same name, dedicated to children and written by Nell Cobar. Among those who collaborated in the magazine include actor Iurie Darie. The magazine Cobar lasted until his death in 1993.