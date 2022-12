Not Available

It was Taisho era. Mikagura Tokito was the director of a detective agency, which has solved a lot of cases. One day he disappeared involved in an accident. Tomoe, Shigeno, and Chizuru, who adored him, got anxious about him. Hearing that Shigeno's elder brother had seen him at a church in a foreign country, so they travelled there hoping to meet him again.