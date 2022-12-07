Not Available

Mike & Molly

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in Chicago, Illinois, the series follows two people, Mike Biggs, a police officer who wants to shed some pounds, and Molly Flynn, a fourth-grade teacher wanting to embrace her curves, who meet at an Overeaters Anonymous group and become an unlikely pair. However, they also have to deal with the comments, jokes, and criticism from Mike's fast-talking partner Carl McMillan, Molly's slim, drug addicted sister Victoria and nymphomaniac mother Joyce, and Samuel, a Senegalese waiter at the officers' favorite restaurant.

Cast

Billy GardellMike Biggs
Melissa McCarthyMolly Flynn
Reno WilsonCarl McMillan
Swoosie KurtzJoyce Flynn
Louis MustilloVince
Katy MixonVictoria Flynn

