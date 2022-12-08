Mike the Knight

Not Available

The series is about 10-year-old Mike whose father, the King, is a knight who is away exploring other lands. Looking up to his father, Mike wants to be a knight too. However, he is still a knight-in-training. With his two dragon friends, Sparkie and Squirt; his sister, witch-in-training, Evie; and his horse, Galahad, Mike tries to be the bravest knight of all. Throughout his adventures, he learns from the mistakes he makes - eventually realising, in every episode, how to 'be a knight - and do it right!'