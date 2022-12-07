Not Available

Mike’s Ultimate Garage is an engaging two-hour Special that emphasizes fun and family, where viewers get an all access pass with Canada’s most trusted contractor, Mike Holmes, as he builds his dream garage. And the best part is that Mike will be handing over the white helmet to his son, Mike Jr. who will run the jobsite. Feeling overwhelmed but excited, MJ is determined to make his father proud and present him with the ultimate man cave. At 1850 square feet, this state-of-the-art garage will house some of the coolest gadgetry and cutting-edge technologies out there. We’re invited along for this entertaining and fast-paced ride with Mike Holmes and his son Mike Jr. as our guides, in their quest for ‘Mike’s Ultimate Garage’!