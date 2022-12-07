Not Available

“Mikie Saves the Date” follows event planner extraordinaire, Mikie Russo, as he creates uniquely personalized and visually arresting weddings for his clients. Set apart by his ability to resolve emotionally tense situations that arise when planning a wedding, Mikie is able to defuse family disputes with ease. There is no fête, large or small, that this master of matrimony cannot handle. With a do it yourself attitude and a passion for all things DIY, this Long Island native broke into the industry because of his passion for flowers. At a young age, he spent his days crafting floral arrangements that impressed his family and friends, which led to his first job with a florist where he worked with brides, and ultimately to his own event planning company, Michael Russo Events. In each episode, Mikie will help a new couple turn their dream wedding into a reality, no matter the budget.