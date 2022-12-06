Not Available

Fresh! is a fledgling budget airline and fresh are the faces you'll find on it. Mile High is the story of the flight crew of this young airline company. In this energetic, sexy and riveting series, be prepared for a bumpy ride as the pilots and crew of the airplane maneuver their way through the skies and through their lives. Find out what the crew gets up to both in and out of uniform, in the air and on the ground. Join in their travels around the world and get an insight into their lives in the London home they share.