Not Available

The hourlong concert event, filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will feature multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus performing an array of her hits such as "The Climb" and "Party In the USA" and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, including "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen," and a special Madonna medley featuring "Music," "Express Yourself," and "Like a Prayer" all in the spirit of PRIDE.