Not Available

Miley Jab Hum Tum is a youth oriented television series that aired on Indian television channel STAR One, premiering September 22, 2008. The series ran for two years successfully covering two seasons before ending on November 19, 2010. The show is about falling in love during college and developing relations for a lifetime. The show was successful amongst the youth of the country that even after so years following its conclusion, the actors of the show like Rati pandey, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, and Arjun Bijlani are still fondly remembered by people.