Not Available

Milk Money is a hentai series featuring a woman named Kyouko who, to relieve herself of the pain of her unsuckled milk, takes a job as a wet nurse, but is quickly fired when it's found out that she has gotten a bit too close to one of her clients. Years later, she meets with her old client, Touji. Again Kyouko finds a sexual attraction with Touji, while at the same time the wet nurse's daughter Marika would like to be in an involved relationship as Kyouko.