Based on Stieg Larsson's literary phenomenon and featuring and Award winning* breakthrough performance by Noomi Rapace, the trilogy follows the unlikely heroine Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist. A past full of secrets that a mysterious underground Government group would kill to keep hidden. The Millennium TV miniseries is a compilation of the three Swedish film adaptations, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest with extended scenes, adding more depth in both the stories and the characters. It was divided into 6 episodes total, with each episode of the series about 93 minutes long, making the television series about 119 minutes longer than the movies. * Noomie Rapace, Best Actress, Empire Awards 2011