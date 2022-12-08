Not Available

    DIY Network's Million Dollar Contractor, hosted by "Contractor to the Stars" Stephen Fanuka, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most amazing spaces and construction of Manhattan's high-end luxury homes. The series focuses on the details, the materials and the insane amount of money clients spend to allow Stephen to create million-dollar projects. Despite the hefty price tag, many of the same on-site issues and problems also occur in the homes of everyday people. Throughout the series, Stephen shares tips and tricks of the trade that first-time DIYers and home improvement aficionados will appreciate.

