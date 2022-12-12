Million Dollar Genius

Not Available

This series profiles people who had simple ideas that they, through hard work and perseverance, turned into highly successful products. Each hour long episode includes multiple inspirational stories that contain their share of drama but end with big payoffs for the inventors. Those profiled include the creator of the Java Jacket, the cardboard sleeve that is ubiquitous on coffee cups, and the inventor of the Rollerblade, whose subsequent idea for a collapsible garden hose made him additional millions. Each tale begins with the "light bulb moment" when the idea was first conceived, continuing through the development and eventual marketing of the product that resulted from the initial thought.