Million Dollar Listing Miami

"Million Dollar Listing" has expanded into the sexy city of Miami where three luxury real estate agents battle it out in the world of high-end real estate. With a surging market in South Florida, properties are selling for record rates and agents are cashing in on massive commissions like never before. The mansions are bigger, the high-rises are taller, the amenities are more lux and the locals have access to amazing views, beaches and a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in the world. Business can get heated as the brokers attempt to make a name for themselves and outshine their competition by landing the next big listing in America’s hottest city.