Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation

Not Available

Real estate broker Ryan Serhant and his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, gut their newly acquired 7,900-square-foot townhouse, located in Brooklyn, N.Y., to create the home of their dreams with enough room for everyone in their large Greek family. In each episode, viewers will see the transformation of the constantly evolving townhouse, with more than a few hiccups along the way. Ryan and Emilia deal with unforeseen setbacks, including construction delays, familial drama and cost overruns, as they experience making a house into a home.