Enter the never-before-seen and elite world of personal shopping, where there are no limits to what one will do to find the perfect wardrobe for their rich, famous, powerful and often high-maintenance clients. Lifetime’s all-new series "Million Dollar Shoppers" features these fashion tastemakers and trendsetters going to great extremes to deliver the best pieces to their glamorous clients while delivering an in-home shopping experience known only by a select few.