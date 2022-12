Not Available

Million Pound Pawn pulls back the curtain on the world of pawnbroking in the midst of the current economic crisis, telling the story of both the pawnbrokers and the people looking to part with their prized possessions. With over a million pounds worth of assets passing through Britain's pawnbrokers hands each day, there's no way of knowing who will be walking through the pawnbroker's door next or what their valuables will be.