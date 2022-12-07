Not Available

Milo is a child looking bunny, about the same age as a 3-4 years old child. Milo's adventures show a large part of the everyday life of young children such as the games, the emotions, the first experience, the dreams and sometimes the first little fears. However these subjects are always treated with a lot of sensitivity and love, the psychological characteristics of a child of Milo's age are also taken into account. These stories are fun and educational, without being a lesson. The attention and the love from parents, the happy relationship with grandparents (with the complementary harmony between a child and his grandparents expressed by Marcello Marcesi : "The Child Is Small And The Elder Is Hunched / They whisper to each other while walking"), Miklo's love for animals and his respect for people, demonstrate a range of values. These particular sensitive issues make Milo's adventures easy to understand for children from 3 to 5 years old.