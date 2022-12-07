Not Available

Milton Jones (born 16 May 1964) is an English comedian. His style of humour is based on one-liners involving puns delivered in a deadpan and slightly neurotic style. Jones has had various shows on BBC Radio 4 and is a recurring guest panellist on Mock the Week. He won the Perrier comedy award for best newcomer in 1996. Jones tours the UK periodically and is a regular performer at The Comedy Store in London and Manchester. Jones wrote the surrealist, partially biographical novel Where Do Comedians Go When They Die?: Journeys of a Stand-Up (2009).