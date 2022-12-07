Not Available

Milton Jones's House Of Rooms sees Milton and his mother living in a big house in which they rent out their spare rooms to a variety of tenants. Those staying in the house include Alice, a shy tongue tied girl who can't quite communicate with Milton who's equally awkward around her; and Tony, a middle-aged office worker who has split up from his wife. When new tenant Paul arrives, he seems to just hit it off with Alice... forcing Milton to up his game and try to compete for her attention.