Mimi ja Kuku

Mimi and Kuku, Sunday and Friday morning the 20-part, four years of age and younger children aimed at Mimi and Kuku television series. Its aim is to get the child to sing and move to Mimi girl and Kuku-led by a lion. Mimi and Kuku was established in 2003 Finnish children traveling musictheater Duo. The duo consists of Mimi, a girl performing a children's musician and composer Majka Nurminen and Kuku-lion performing a children's performer and clown Anna Kulmala, which are also Tampere Theatre Little Planet founding members.