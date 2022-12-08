Minami-kun no Koibito

Not Available

Everything started when a high school couple, Chiyomi and Minami had a mysterious and ominous fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant… "If you stay close to him, he will become great and the two of you will be together for a long time. However, when the two of you drift apart, horrible thing will happen". Just as the prophesy, on the very day when Minami decided to leave Chiyomi, a magical curse struck Chiyomi. Believe it or not, it shrunk her into a size of merely 16 cm tall! What would happen when a tender boyfriend and a miniaturized girlfriend secretly starts living together?