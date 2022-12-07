Mind, Body & Kick Ass Moves

Not Available

Presented by Chris Crudelli the documentary series travels around the Far East exploring different martial arts and learning the secret skills and knowledge of the 'Grandmasters'. The series investigates aspects of each different martial art by filming the masters demonstrating their style and skills. Each episode focuses on a mix of different martial arts and masters and shows Crudelli taking some martial arts and tricks to the streets, in a style similar to street magic. The opening narration states Crudelli is a master of combat and esoteric energies.