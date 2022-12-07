Not Available

In Mind of Mencia, comedian Carlos Mencia mercilessly skewers the current and the cultural, whether in the studio, in the audience, out on the street, or in commercial parodies. Since its premiere in July 2005, Mind of Mencia has relentlessly taken on topics such as ethnic stereotypes, race relations, immigration, war and family. Show favorites include the Dee Dee Dee song, the Sheik Rapper, Judge Carlos and Carlos' brother Joseph. Enter Carlos Mencia's mind, and immerse yourself in his unique, unflinching take on the world.