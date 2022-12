Not Available

When yet another married couple within their friend circle files for divorce, Rishabh and Shefali Malhotra fear that their marriage too may just be a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. They decide to seek professional help from a puzzling therapist who dredges up the most embarrassing and bizarre moments in the Malhotras' family life. This ranges from the quality of their sex life, the quirks of their three kids to the antics of Rishabh’s annoying mother.