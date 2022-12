Not Available

Luiz Fernando Guimarães plays the main character, George Horace. He is a tv host in a fictitious TV station presenting a tv show called Jorge Horacio by Night. It covers festivals and interviews with famous people. The day-to-day tv host gets into all kinds of conflicts caused by his ex-wife Silvana (Maria Clara Gueiros) and his son Helio (David Lucas), who is ten years old.