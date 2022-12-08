Not Available

Mini Monsters

  • Documentary

Prepare to see some of nature’s tiniest creatures like never before in the U.S. premiere of the Discovery Channel/BBC co-production MINI MONSTERS, airing Saturday, May 31st at 9pm. Narrated by GAME OF THRONES’s Peter Dinklage, the special follows a cast of animal characters from chipmunks to beetles to marmoset monkeys, revealing life on a different scale. Two years in the making, MINI MONSTERS immerses viewers into the worlds of these tiny animal superheroes, inviting them to witness the incredible, action-packed lives of these miniature creatures from a whole new, unexplored perspective.

Cast

