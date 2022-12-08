Minibeast Adventure with Jess

Minibeast Adventure is a series which aims to help children get to know the amazing creatures that live right on their doorstep. Taking viewers on a Minibeast Adventure is presenter Jess French, a quirky, enthusiastic and knowledgeable young zoologist. Jess grew up in a family where her father bred insects and has an in-depth understanding of the importance of the very smallest creatures. Her background led her to zoology and veterinary studies and she’s passionate about sharing this knowledge with the next generation.
