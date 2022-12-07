Not Available

"Minute to Win It" is a new family-friendly competition series featuring 10 deceptively simple games that require savvy contestants to complete under pressure with a prize of $1 million awaiting the winner. Competitors will face 10 challenges that escalate in level of difficulty. Each game has a 60-second time limit and failure to finish the task on time will eliminate the contestant. At various points throughout the game, the contestant can walk away with the money earned up to that point, but it'll take nerves of steel to complete all 10 tasks to win the $1 million.