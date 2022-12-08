Not Available

Miracle Rising" is the epic story of the end of the apartheid in South Africa and the country’s transition to a new democracy. The film looks at the four years between the prison release of Nelson Mandela in 1990 and the extraordinary elections of 1994, during which the nation teetered on a knife’s edge, and analyzes this miraculous moment in history. With intimate and compelling anecdotes from world leaders, global celebrities and those present during the struggle, Miracle Rising explores themes of leadership and the ability of the human spirit to forgive, covering emblematic moments from the lives of Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk and the heroic contributions of those involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations. It looks at how a country can survive years of racial hatred and bloodshed, resist falling into a civil war, and join forces to find peace.