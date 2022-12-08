Miracle - The Series

Not Available

Miracles is a series of epic tales of survival. Each episode features a remarkable and intriguing story of one person’s fight against the elements, against time and their personal battle against death. The environments are extreme, with ‘mother nature’ at her most unforgiving. The stories have one universal thing in common; our protagonists survived in the exact same circumstances where others died. Their survival defies both logic and the boundaries of knowledge of medical science. Each story is told in a unique combination of actuality and reconstruction, using interviews from multiple perspectives with cutting edge CGI and narration. MIRACLE IN THE STORM The amazing true story of a German paraglider who miraculously survived being sucked into a massive thunderstorm that thrust her 10,000 metres above the north-western plains of New South Wales MIRACLE IN THE DESERT Alaskan fireman Robert Bogucki went missing in Western Australia's Great Sandy Desert in July, 1999. Bogucki survived 43 days and was eventually found some 400km from his departure point by an Australian television news helicopter. Features Don Hany - Silver Logie winner for most outstanding actor. MIRACLE IN THE JUNGLE In one of the most deadly monsoon seasons on record, Hayden Adcock, an experienced Australian hill-walker failed to return from a solo trek in the Laos jungle. Adcock was pronounced missing - presumed dead. Lost in the jungle, at the mercy of the violent storm, his body was consumed by creeping infections, hypothermia and blood poisoning. But six days later, Adcock was found alive, lying at the top of a waterfall.