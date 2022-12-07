Miracle Train ~Oedo-sen e Youkoso~

Not Available

An urban legend tells of a Miracle Train that runs the tracks of Tokyo’s subways. Appearing only to troubled ladies, it’s said to house a few young men who are manifestations of the Oedo Line’s stations; together, they are able to solve any problem that plagues their passengers. Whether it’s helping a girl who lost her dog to a woman who refuses to tell the boys of her problems, Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shiodome, Tsukushima, Ryogoku and Tocho-mae will help anyone they meet aboard the Miracle Train.